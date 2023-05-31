Matt Hardy says former WWE Champion joining AEW's creative could be "very beneficial"

AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared his excitement and believes that former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson's addition to the creative team will be "very beneficial" for the promotion.

Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan in WWE) has garnered praise for his contributions to the creative process in his latter years with his former workplace. Now, he is reportedly set to join the backstage team for AEW Collision, working alongside Tony Khan, Pat Buck, Will Washington, Sonjay Dutt, and QT Marshall.

In a recent podcast episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the legendary tag team wrestler expressed his excitement and admiration for Bryan Danielson's involvement in the show.

“I definitely think that Bryan is going to be beneficial chipping in like that, especially because he just has a great wrestling mind. I don’t know where Bryan’s body is in theory, but I think as he makes the transition to being more of a creative process behind the scenes, I think he’s gonna be very beneficial because he has a great thought process for wrestling in general,” Hardy said. [H/T- Inside the Ropes]

Bryan Danielson potentially joining AEW's creative team is a major boost for the promotion. With Collision's premiere approaching, fans are excited about the potential surprises, including the highly anticipated return of CM Punk.

Matt Hardy speaks on AEW Collision scheduling concerns

As the highly anticipated debut of AEW Collision approaches, concerns have been raised about how the show will affect the schedules of the roster.

Speaking on his podcast, Matt Hardy expressed his hope that Collision's launch would provide clarity and a stable roster arrangement.

“People want to plan vacations and family time and trips and whatnot. It’s kind of tricky because, as of now, everybody kind of has to leave everything open. So, I’ll be happy when Collision gets here, and they kind of have a really good lock on what roster is on Dynamite and what roster is on Collision. There’ll be some guys that float back and forth,” Hardy said.

Fans eagerly await further developments and updates as AEW Collision prepares to make its mark on the wrestling landscape.

