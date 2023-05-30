Major AEW star opens up on backstage reaction to 'tricky' change due to Collision

AEW Collision's debut is only a few weeks away, and as the show's premiere inches closer, many stars are voicing their opinions about it. Matt Hardy recently discussed how the show could change the roster's current schedules.

Compared to WWE, AEW has a lighter schedule for its stars, allowing many to spend time with their loved ones. Hardy, a family man, has expressed concern about how Collision could potentially alter the personal plans of various stars.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran pointed out that he's looking forward to the show's launch so that his concerns can be addressed.

“People want to plan vacations and family time and trips and whatnot. It’s kind of tricky because, as of now, everybody kind of has to leave everything open. So, I’ll be happy when Collision gets here, and they kind of have a really good lock on what roster is on Dynamite and what roster is on Collision. There’ll be some guys that float back and forth,” said Matt. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Matt added that he hopes the new schedule allows the stars involved to continue with their original plans.

The Woken One recently gave his take on where his long-time friend and rival Edge will end up retiring, and surprisingly noted that it could be outside of WWE.

Matt Hardy recently revealed that Willow The Wisp was supposed to make his AEW debut

Jeff Hardy's TNA stint is remembered for his many achievements. However, the introduction of his alter ego Willow The Wisp remains a fan favorite. Over the years, many have clamored for him to bring the character to WWE and now AEW. According to Matt, the gimmick almost debuted in All Elite Wrestling.

During an earlier episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran revealed that the recent Firm Deletion match was initially meant to include Jeff Hardy's alter ego.

“I’m gonna give you a spoiler, but I’m not gonna give you a spoiler. There was going to be a Willow cameo in here [Firm Deletion], and it would’ve been hilarious. But we didn’t get to do it because of time constraints and weather. So we’ll just save it for the next time,” said Matt. (H/T: POST Wrestling)

It remains to be seen whether Jeff will introduce Willow to the AEW fanbase. But considering that The Charismatic Enigma aims to retire sometime soon, it's unlikely that he would miss an opportunity to do so.

