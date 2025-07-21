"Keep cooking Tony," "You so petty LMAOO" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan seemingly takes a dig at WWE-TNA

AEW is currently one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world. Founded in 2019 by Tony Khan and co, it is WWE's biggest competitor right now. Furthermore, the company has been making some impressive moves this year.All Elite Wrestling's rival, WWE, entered a partnership with TNA Wrestling in January 2025. This alliance has received polarising reception. Total Nonstop Action recently hosted Slammiversary 2025, from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Slammiversary is the Nashville-based company's version of WrestleMania. Fans worldwide were excited for this pay-per-view. However, the overall show was disappointing.Fans were unhappy with the quality of wrestling on the show. They were also confused by the booking decision of making World Wrestling Entertainment's Trick Williams retain the TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana (who fans were rooting for) in the main event. Tony Khan seemingly took a dig at WWE-TNA after Slammiversary concluded. He released a statement on X thanking everyone who watched and supported All Elite Wrestling.While this can't be confirmed, several members of the internet wrestling community believe that Khan was mocking Slammiversary 2025 with the above statement. X user Ace Humphreys pointed this out, and his post received mixed reactions. Some supported the 42-year-old; others called him petty.See their reactions below: Fans react to Tony Khan seemingly trolling Slammiversary. (Images via Ace Humphreys' X)Fans react to Tony Khan seemingly trolling Slammiversary. (Images via Ace Humphreys' X)TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva on WWE partnershipIn a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, TNA president Carlos Silva opened up on Total Nonstop Action's partnership with the sports entertainment juggernaut. He said that he sees value in both young prospects as well as long-time veterans.&quot;I just think that we've built such a great partnership together [with WWE]. I think they see the value in not only building up stars like a Joe Hendry, that [sic] came up through TNA, but also letting The Hardy Boyz and others find another place to continue to celebrate their greatness,&quot; he said.TNA is currently going through a renaissance period. If they play their cards right, they will regain their former glory soon.