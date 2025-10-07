"KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR F***NG MOUTH" - Don Callis loses it at absent AEW star; sends explicit message

Over the past year, Don Callis has been assembling an army to dominate their competition in AEW. The heel manager has now cussed out a member of his "family", Brian Cage, in response to the latter's remarks about how large his faction has grown as of late.

The Machine was last seen in action this past March, and was expected to challenge The Hurt Syndicate for their AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside his tag partner, Lance Archer, at Revolution 2025. Unfortunately, a knee injury put Cage on the shelf, forcing Tony Khan to pull The Murder Machines out of the pay-per-view. The former FTW Champion is currently on the mend after having undergone multiple surgeries.

Cage, who joined the Don Callis Family last year, recently revealed that The Invisible Hand had not initially wanted his stable to have as many people as it currently does, noting that the latter had been "rolling with" the newer additions to the group because he thought it funny. The villainous manager has seemingly not taken kindly to The Swolverine's remarks, as he has taken to X/Twitter to lash out at Cage, writing:

"DON CALLIS TELLS DOPEY MCSWOLL: “KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR F****** MOUTH”," posted Callis.

Check out Don Callis' tweet HERE.

Check out a screenshot of the tweet BELOW:

Don Callis curses out Brian Cage [Image Credits: Callis' X profile]

Whether this indicates that Cage is no longer associated with the Callis family remains to be seen. Notably, the faction witnessed multiple major additions to its ranks last week in the form of the debuting El Clon and the returning Andrade El Idolo.

Brian Cage on potential AEW comeback plans

Brian Cage was last seen in action inside an AEW ring at Collision : Slam Dunk Saturday this past March, where he teamed with his stable-mates Lance Archer and Konosuke Takeshita to defeat Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe and Rocky Romero in trios competition. During a recent interview with The All F'N Wrestling Show, the former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion confessed his ignorance of any kind of creative plans for his return. He also refused to provide any exact timelines for his comeback, stating:

"I have no idea about any sort of creative plans for our return at all at this point. So, I mean, I guess anything could be possible (…) There’s a whole wide open of versatility of what could happen, because there’s nothing set in stone at all for when I’m coming back or what I’m going to do when I come back. I’m not telling anybody that I don’t want anybody to have an inkling. I want everybody to have no idea of, ‘Oh, maybe around this time,’ because it might be next week, next year, or I don’t know. Who knows?” Cage said. [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen when Brian Cage will be brought back to AEW television.

