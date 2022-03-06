"It was quite a simple decision" - Keith Lee opens up about signing with AEW following WWE release

Keith Lee has been candid about his decision to go to AEW to continue his wrestling career following his release from WWE on November 4, 2021.

While speaking to Bleacher Report, The Limitless One said that going to AEW was too easy for him because not only was it a simple decision, but he knew some friends there who he had already wrestled with in WWE.

He also labeled his meeting with its' President and CEO Tony Khan as "chill" and "laid-back."

"I think that it was quite a simple decision [to go to AEW], not only for business' sake, but there's a lot of people there that I know. And I have a lot of friends and associates that I'm just comfortable with. But more important than any of that was that I had a couple of very laid-back, chill meetings with Tony [Khan]." Lee said.

Lee was a former NXT North American Champion and NXT Champion and was one of the stars of the future for WWE. However, he was injured and later was diagnosed with COVID-19. His gimmick was then changed to "Bearcat" Lee but was ultimately released shortly after.

Keith Lee dominates opponents ahead of AEW Revolution 2022

Keith Lee's first run in AEW has been nothing short of dominant as he ran roughshod through opponents left and right. His first victim was Isiah Kassidy of The Private Party, beating him to qualify for the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match at the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view.

The "Face of the Revolution" ladder match features him, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow, Ricky Starks, and Christian Cage. The winner of the match will have a future title shot for the AEW TNT Championship.

Lee also beat JD Drake in his first action on Rampage (March 4), further cementing himself as one of the future main eventers in AEW.

After the match, Drake's teammates at The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and Ryan Nemeth) tried to attack The Limitless One but to no avail as Lee just destroyed them all.

The Limitless One is surely one of the most anticipated wrestlers in AEW, and him signing with the company is a much-needed boost to his growing career in wrestling. It remains to be seen what kind of push he will get at AEW Revolution and after.

What have you made of Keith Lee's initial run in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha