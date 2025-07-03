Kenny Omega addresses All In status after making a return on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made his spectacular return this week on Dynamite 300. At All In 2025, he will lock horns with Kazuchika Okada. The winner of this match will become the inaugural AEW Unified Champion.

A few weeks back, Okada brutally attacked the Cleaner on Dynamite. This resulted in the latter suffering a storyline injury, and he was taken out of the arena on a stretcher. Earlier today, the Rainmaker locked horns with Omega's best friend and longtime ally, Kota Ibushi. The Continental Champion was victorious. However, after the showdown, the Don Callis Family ganged up on him. They were about to brutalise him when the Best Bout Machine showed up unexpectedly and saved the day.

Interestingly, after the episode went off the air, he addressed fans in attendance and worldwide. He said that he is perfectly healthy and can't wait to wrestle at All In. Furthermore, he congratulated and thanked longtime supporters of the promotion. All Elite Wrestling shared this footage on their social media handles.

"There was a real worry that I wouldn't make it to All In. There was a real worry that I wouldn't make it back this year. There was a real worry that I wouldn't make it back into a wrestling ring ever again. But come on, everyone, you know I wouldn't miss this party for the world. Afterall, this is Dynamite 300. Everybody out there tonight, thank you for coming and partying with us tonight. Thank you for celebrating episode one, episode two, episode three hundred. Heck, even if it's your first show. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart," said Kenny Omega.

WCW legend Konnan urged Kenny Omega to join WWE

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, WCW legend Konnan revealed that he advised the Cleaner to join WWE before hanging up his boots. According to the former WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, Omega is currently a big fish in a small pond.

"Go to WWE and get the star treatment and don't be a big fish in a little pond," said Konnan.

Kenny Omega is one of the best wrestlers in the current day and age. If he joins WWE someday, it will be one of the biggest in the Stamford-based company's history.

