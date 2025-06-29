5 Triple H mistakes Tony Khan must avoid making at AEW All In 2025

AEW All In 2025 is set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12. The show will be a massive challenge for Tony Khan, who must ensure that AEW's biggest annual pay-per-view is a success.

Ad

In the past few months, TK has done an excellent job as a booker. The quality of All Elite Wrestling's weekly programming has gone up significantly, with more and more compelling characters coming into the spotlight. Triple H, meanwhile, has been at the receiving end of criticism for his questionable booking decisions in WWE in the past few months.

Having Travis Scott interfere in the main event of WrestleMania 41 is one of the many poor decisions The Game has made as a booker this year. As AEW prepares to head to Texas, Tony Khan would want to avoid the blunders Triple H has made of late.

Ad

Trending

In this article, let's look at five of Triple H's booking mistakes that Tony Khan must not make at All In: Texas.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

#5. Tony Khan must not have Hangman Page lose at AEW All In

At WrestleMania 39, Triple H booked Roman Reigns to retain his WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. It was a shocking decision for the fans, who were stunned when Cody did not get to finish the story.

Ad

Although The American Nightmare did get his moment of redemption at the next WrestleMania, Tony Khan cannot afford to make the same mistake. It took Rhodes a long time to re-establish himself as a legitimate challenger for the Tribal Chief. However, Hangman Page might lose all his momentum if he does not become champion on July 12.

If The Hanger loses to Jon Moxley at AEW All In, he will lose all his credibility. With so many deserving challengers around, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy might never get a second chance to fulfill his dream like Cody Rhodes.

Ad

TK must not take the risk of putting more hurdles in Hangman's way. AEW All In should mark the end of the rivalry between Page and Jon Moxley, and it must be The Hanger who should come out on top.

#4. Tony Khan should book a rising star to win the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In

Triple H has faced the heat from the fans for picking the wrong winners in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match over the past two years. Last year, Drew McIntyre won the coveted briefcase, only for it to be used as a tool to further tensions between him and CM Punk.

Ad

The Best in the World cost the Scottish Warrior his cash-in later that night, which did not sit well with the fans. This year, Triple H decided to hand over the briefcase to Seth Rollins, one of the most well-established stars in WWE. The Cerebral Assassin could have easily fixed that mistake by booking a rising star like LA Knight to win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan made a similar mistake at last year's All In pay-per-view. TK booked Christian Cage as the winner of the Casino Gauntlet match, only for the veteran to ultimately lose his World Championship match a few months later.

Such matches should be used to elevate rising stars to the main event scene. TK must learn from Triple H's booking blunders and must have an up-and-coming star win the Casino Gauntlet match on July 12.

Ad

The victory must not go to a well-established star, who could get to the World Title some other way. Stars such as Ricochet or Kyle Fletcher should win this match so that they can set themselves up for a World Championship run in the future.

#3. Tony Khan must put the Tag Team Title match in an important spot at All In

Triple H decided to have only one set of tag team championships featured at WrestleMania 41. Although the RAW tag team division was not as intriguing at the time, The New Day was allowed to face The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship at the Show of Shows.

Ad

Meanwhile, the SmackDown tag team division was kept off the WrestleMania 41 card, despite being one of the brightest spots of the WWE programming over the last few months.

In the past few months, the AEW World Tag Team Championship has also appeared as an afterthought. The Hurt Syndicate carries the titles around as props, as the division itself has not had anything interesting for a very long time. At the moment, it seems like Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will defend their titles against JetSpeed at AEW All In.

Ad

To make things more intriguing, Tony Khan could add some more tag teams to the equation. Christian Cage/Nick Wayne and FTR are some other prominent duos that could challenge The Syndicate for their titles. A stipulation could also be added to the multi-man contest to increase the hype.

Tony Khan must have the tag team titles defended during the latter half of All In: Texas. TK must focus on putting more spotlight on the tag team division, which was once one of the most entertaining parts of the AEW programming.

Ad

Khan must not take the same approach as Triple H, who has been treating the overall tag team division of the Stamford-based promotion as an afterthought for a long time.

#2. Tony Khan should leave no stone unturned while booking the main event of All In

The main event of WrestleMania 40 was one for the ages. The Undisputed WWE Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes featured cameos from The Usos, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, Seth Rollins, The Rock, and The Undertaker.

Ad

However, certain key characters were missing from the equation. The moment could have been even better if names like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and even a major star like CM Punk could have shown up in some capacity.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although these stars ultimately joined Cody in the post-match celebrations, Triple H should have tried to get them involved in the match itself. Tony Khan should go one step further than The Game and bring in all the relevant characters to make appearances during the main event of AEW All In.

The bout between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page is likely to be interrupted by numerous stars. However, the interferences should not be limited to The Death Riders and Will Ospreay & The Opps. Swerve Strickland, Sting, Darby Allin, Bryan Danielson, and many other key characters should also play a part in this contest.

Ad

Other top heels like The Young Bucks and The Don Callis Family should also make their presence felt during this bout. The match must appear like a clash between two armies of good and evil.

In the end, Hangman should do what Cody did at WrestleMania 40 by dethroning the invincible champion.

#1. No match should end in a disqualification at AEW All In

Triple H has been at the receiving end of criticism for booking too many interferences in major matches. At Night of Champions 2025, a number of bouts featured outside shenanigans.

Ad

This manner of booking becomes predictable and boring very easily. Another complaint fans have about The Game's storytelling is that he lets high-stakes matches end in disqualification.

In a recent episode of SmackDown, John Cena and Ron Killings clashed in a much-awaited encounter. Unfortunately, the bout ended in a disqualification.

Similarly, Jey Uso's first two matches after winning the World Heavyweight Championship ended in the same fashion. Not being able to book convincing finishes is a major drawback of Triple H's recent booking.

While the main event of AEW All In will likely be full of interferences, Tony Khan should ensure that the rest of the matches get a clean finish. TK must not book any disqualification finishes, as it would leave a bad taste in the mouths of the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!