Kenny Omega makes a big admission about former WWE star

A former WWE talent has emerged as one of AEW's most popular names over the past couple of years. Kenny Omega recently voiced his acknowledgement of the star in question and his remarkable ascent in the Jacksonville-based company - the later being none other than former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

The Best Bout Machine has had his hands full since returning to All Elite programming at Worlds End 2024. He defeated Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution 2025 to become the new International Champion, a title he defended against Mike Bailey and former WWE superstar Ricochet in a three-way bout at Dynasty last month. Currently, Omega has his sights set on The Elite, especially after The Young Bucks returned and invited The Death Riders to join forces together.

This week on Dynamite : Beach Break, Jon Moxley retained his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe inside a Steel Cage. After the bout, the two heel groups (as well as their new ally) unleashed a beatdown on The Samoan Submission Machine and on Kenny Omega, who had arrived to get his hands on Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. Thankfully, Swerve Strickland made the save for the babyfaces, and afterwards laid out the challenge for Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing 2025.

After Dynamite went off-air, Omega grabbed a mic and put over Strickland, even setting up the live crowd to chant the former WWE NXT North American Champion's signature catchphrase.

"And as for Anarchy in the Arena, listen. I'm not too familiar with American law, but I think it's time to enact the Castle Doctrine because it may not be my house, heck, it may not be Joe's house, it might not be Will's house, but it is somebody's house.. Whose house? [Audience chants back "Swerve's house!"]." - said Omega.

Check out a clip of Kenny Omega's off-air comments BELOW:

Swerve and Kenny have seemingly been on the same page since The Bucks cost Strickland his AEW World Championship match against Mox at Dynasty 2025.

Kenny Omega took on a WWE superstar outside the squared circle

For many years now, Kenny Omega has maintained a close friendship and rivalry with WWE's Xavier Woods. The two stars are known for engaging in social media banter with each other, and for sharing an interest in video games - an interest which has led to unexpected crossovers in years prior.

Since they work for rival promotions, Omega and Woods are unlikely to square off in the ring anytime soon. However, the former AEW World Champion did battle the New Day member in a Capcom Fighting Collection 2 match at PAX East recently, and even emerged victorious.

It remains to be seen whether Kenny Omega and his new allies can stop The Death Riders and The Elite at Double or Nothing 2025.

