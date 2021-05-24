Kenny Omega responds to Chris Jericho calling him the best wrestler in the world today 

AEW Champion Kenny Omega has responded to a tweet by Chris Jericho calling him the best pro-wrestler in the world today. Omega also referenced Jim Ross in his tweet, who chose Randy Orton over him as the best in the world.

In his latest tweet, AEW's Chris Jericho heaped praise on Kenny Omega, writing that The Best Bout Machine being the best in the world today is an inarguable fact.

In my opinion @KennyOmegamanX is the best wrestler in the world today. Others may feel differently, but I’ve been in the ring w everybody currently working on top & there’s nobody close. Thats why Kenny is @AEW Champ-the most protected title in the biz. It’s Impossible to argue. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 24, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Kenny Omega sarcastically tweeted that he'd rather believe the person who thinks he's the WWE Champion.

It's a direct dig at Jim Ross, who once mistakenly termed Omega the WWE Champion on AEW Dynamite. You can check Kenny Omega's tweet here.

"Meh. I’d rather believe the bigot c**k, dimwit e-drones, and the guy that thinks I’m the WWE champion," tweeted Kenny Omega

It all began when AEW commentator Jim Ross recently revealed why he thinks Randy Orton is the best wrestler in the world.

JR's comments led to widespread discussion among wrestling fans, with many fans agreeing with the veteran broadcaster. However, several fans also rejected JR's opinion and declared Omega was superior.

AEW Champion Kenny Omega has a lot on his hands currently

Kenny Omega is arguably the busiest man in wrestling today. Apart from being the AEW Champion, Omega is also the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion and AAA Mega Champion.

Omega will defend his AEW Championship against PAC and Orange Cassidy in AEW's first-ever triple threat match for the World Championship at Double or Nothing on May 30.

I’m a busy guy, give me some time to think about it. https://t.co/HlnWxxjJt0 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 3, 2021

The Cleaner will also put his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship on the line against Moose at Against All Odds on June 12. Plus, he will defend his AAA Mega Championship against Andrade at TripleMania XXIX on August 14.

