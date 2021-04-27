Kenny Omega's first IMPACT World Title defense date revealed

Kenny Omega defeated Rich Swann in the main event of IMPACT Rebellion to win the IMPACT World Championship and retain the AEW World Championship. Many have speculated what this might mean for the future of IMPACT Wrestling now that their main title is on an AEW wrestler, and when exactly will the title be defended next. A new report has revealed when Omega will defend his IMPACT World Title for the first time.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Kenny Omega will defend the IMPACT World Championship at the next IMPACT Plus special on Sunday, May 15th, entitled "Under Siege."

It is currently unknown who he will defend the championship against, but Meltzer did speculate Rich Swann, Moose, or Eddie Edwards as potential first challengers for the new champion.

Kenny Omega now holds championships for three major promotions. Aside from his recent IMPACT World Championship victory, he defeated Rey Fenix to win the AAA Mega Championship in October 2019.

Omega also beat Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship at AEW Winter Is Coming in December 2020. Omega has fulfilled his "belt collector" proclamation.

What title is next for Kenny Omega?

Many fans have speculated regarding which title Kenny Omega will target after the IMPACT World Championship. AEW has recently worked with promotions such as NWA and NJPW in the past few months.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis does not sound too interested in meeting Omega. But the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has not shied away from this possibility at all.

On Instagram, following IMPACT Rebellion, Kenny Omega posted a photo of himself holding the AEW and IMPACT World Championships. A fan tagged Ospreay in this post asking him to challenge Omega. Ospreay responded by saying, "He knows where I am."

Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega's former Golden Lover teammate Kota Ibushi to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship back at NJPW Sakura Genesis in April. Although many have wanted a dream match between the Golden Lovers, Ospreay has been compared to Omega quite often in the past and would be able to keep up with the incredible work rate of The Cleaner.

Whomever Kenny Omega challenges next, the self-proclaimed Belt Collector has created quite the buzz for AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. 2021 has already been an eventful year for the top star of All Elite Wrestling.