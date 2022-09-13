Watch: Suspended AEW star seemingly takes a dig at CM Punk in first appearance following backstage brawl

Kenny Omega may have just taken a dig at CM Punk in his first appearance since their altercation and subsequent suspension from AEW.

Punk took aim at Omega during the post-All Out media scrum, along with Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, and Omega's fellow AEW EVPs the Young Bucks. He accused Kenny and the Bucks of leaking falsehoods to the media about him in a now-infamous tirade.

It has since been reported that the Elite trio confronted the newly-crowned world champion in his locker room. The confrontation eventually morphed into an altercation and all have since been suspended pending further investigation.

Among the colorful descriptives Punk gave the EVPs during his rant, he declared that they were irresponsible and "couldn't manage a Target". In a video posted to Twitter, Kenny has apparently provided a sly retort, as he is seen cluelessly working a cash register and pretending to steal money from it.

Omega is currently in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Game Show, where the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game will be showcased.

Kenny and the Bucks were set to begin their reigns as the inaugural AEW Trios Tag champs, capturing the belts at All Out prior to their suspension. The titles were announced alongside CM Punk's world title as vacated this past week on Dynamite.

How did AEW fans react to the subtle dig at CM Punk?

While a sly dig can often go unnoticed, wrestling fans have proven to be eagle-eyed detectives capable of spotting even the slightest tongue-in-cheek action.

This proved true with the reactions to the video on Twitter, with several fans pointing out the hilarity of Kenny's pantomime.

In other reactions to the post, a large number of fans have gotten worked up over the prospect of Omega being back in Japan and admiring his comedy chops.

Where do you stand on the matter? Would you like to see Omega have an extended stay in Japan? Discuss your thoughts in the comments below.

