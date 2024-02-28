Kenny Omega shares a heartwarming message for fans amid AEW hiatus

Kenny Omega has just shared the latest update on one of the events that he would be hosting. This would also be his first appearance on-camera following the news that he was dealing with health issues. The event in question would be the live-stream launch of the new Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth game.

Almost two and a half months ago, the former AEW World Champion shared the unfortunate news that he was suffering from diverticulitis. Reports then followed of how Omega was in a critical state and they were lucky to have had him checked before it was to late. Recent reports have provided more positive news, as he is seemingly doing much better than before, and still was in the process of recovering.

Earlier today, Kenny Omega promoted an event that he will be hosting on his social media accounts. He talked about what fans could expect during the livestream and ended the video by doing his iconic goodbye catchphrases and gestures. He also posted a short caption, as he also mentioned that he missed the fans and was looking forward to interacting with them.

"It's been a while since I was on camera, but I'm back to announce I'll be hosting the Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth launch stream tomorrow on Square Enix's Twitch channel at 1 pm PST. I've missed you all, and hope you'll have fun with us! @finalfantasyvii @squareenix," Omega posted.

Hall of Famer says he would have loved to have Kenny Omega in WWE and learn from Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) recently talked about how he would have wanted a top AEW star to come to WWE, and how he would have wanted to see him learn from one of the best in Randy Orton.

This would be Kenny Omega, who has been quoted by many as one of the best in the world, despite never having a long-term run with the Stamford-based promotion.

On a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray compared Omega and Orton, and claimed that the latter was a harder worker. However, he complimented The Cleaner for his immense talent, and he wanted to see him come to WWE with all that talent and learn from some of the best, including The Viper.

"When it comes to being a worker, Randy Orton is considerably better than Kenny Omega. Now you gotta remember I said 'worker,'" Bully explained. "This is why I would've liked to see Kenny Omega come to the WWE one day, because can you imagine a guy with all the talent Kenny Omega has, to come to the WWE and to learn real ring psychology from a Randy Orton." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Only time will tell whether this happens or not, as Kenny has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with AEW, and apart from this, he is currently being held back by his health issues.

Do you think Omega can be considered one of the best in the world? Let us know in the comments section below.