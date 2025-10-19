Kenny Omega shows up at AEW WrestleDream 2025 and immediately aligns with his legendary rival

Kenny Omega showed up at AEW's ongoing pay-per-view, WrestleDream 2025, to help out a former nemesis who has now turned into an unexpected ally. The latter, Jack Perry, had played a part in The Cleaner being put on the shelf last year.The erstwhile Scapegoat returned at All Out : Toronto to confront and ambush The Young Bucks, where he also reunited his fan-favorite tag team with Luchasaurus. The former EVPs subsequently challenged Perry and AEW's resident dinosaur to a tag team match at WrestleDream 2025, a bout that was later made official with a prize of $500K on the line. Matt and Nick Jackson's showdown with Jurassic Express did not pan out in their favour, however, as the babyface duo ended up picking up the win at the pay-per-view.Although The Bucks seemingly teased a face turn themselves by considering making peace with Perry and Luchasaurus, they did not intervene when the Don Callis Family arrived to attack the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. However, it was Kenny Omega who appeared to make the save for Jurassic Express, days after successfully teaming with the latter on Wednesday Night Dynamite. The Best Bout Machine helped &quot;Jungle&quot; Jack and the former Killswitch clear the ring and raised their hands afterwards as they stood tall together.Although they are allies now, Perry and Omega were once bitter enemies. The former FTW Champion, alongside The Bucks and Kazuchika Okada, put the former World Champion on the shelf last year.Match results for AEW WrestleDream so farAll Elite Wrestling is hosting the 2025 edition of WrestleDream in the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO. Several action-packed matches had been announced for the main card of the pay-per-view. Check out the results of the bouts that have already concluded below:Jamie Hayter defeated TheklaJurassic Express defeated The Young Bucks [$500K Match]The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Demand [AEW World Trios Title Contenders' Match]Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Mark Briscoe [TNT Championship Match]Kris Statlander (c) defeated Toni Storm [Women's World Championship Match]Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa [TBS Championship + ROH Interim Women's TV Championship Match]Match card for WrestleDream 2025 [Image Credits: X profile of All Elite Wrestling]It remains to be seen how the rest of WrestleDream 2025 will play out.