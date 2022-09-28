Wrestling veteran gives his honest account of working with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been in hot water alongside CM Punk since they all got into a brawl after AEW All Out. Wrestling veteran Konnan recently commented on working with The Elite, possibly shedding light on their characters.

While it's still unclear exactly what happened after CM Punk's heated media scrum, in the end, Nick Jackson was reportedly hit by a flung chair while Kenny Omega was bitten by Ace Steel. Regardless of the actual events, fans have largely been divided over which account was true or not.

During a recent exclusive interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, WCW veteran Konnan went into detail about working with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

"They're not just professional, they go over and beyond being professional," Konnan said. "I've never had a problem with him [Omega]. I've never heard him hating on anybody. They're always going to do what's best for business."

Konnan continued, comparing the stories he's heard about The Elite to any time someone bad mouths Rey Mysterio to him.

"When I hear that [they have issues with anyone], it's almost like Rey Mysterio. Not because he is my boy, but because he's just such a kind, gentle soul. If I hear that you've got a problem with them, I know it's not [him], it's more than likely you." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Kenny Omega was recently spotted with a visible bite mark in the wake of the post-All Out backstage brawl, lending credibility to one side of the altercation.

Jim Cornette recently commented on Kenny Omega's bite mark, questioning his involvement in the post-All-Out brawl

Fans largely believe that The Cleaner wasn't an aggressor in the backstage brawl, and some reports have alleged that he tried to save CM Punk's dog, Larry.

Jim Cornette, however, questioned whether Kenny Omega was as innocent as once believed. During an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience he questioned the position of Omega's bite.

"A little about halfway in between the the crook of the elbow and the the meat of the inside of the arm which would obviously be the perfect place for somebody to bite you if you were in the process of trying to put a f**king rear choke on him. So, I don’t see how he got bit by saving the dog, wouldn’t you need both arms to pick up a dog and carry it to safety from a burning building or a locker room brawl?" (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

While the internal investigation is still ongoing, is Kenny Omega truly as innocent as his fans believe? While Konnan gave him a good character review, was this one instance enough to push the former World Champion towards violence?

