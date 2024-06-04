Kevin Nash gets honest about Adam Copeland's injury: "We're not stuntmen, we're f***ing workers"

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has shared his thoughts on Adam Copeland's recent injury. The Rated-R Superstar got hurt at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Adam Copeland successfully defended his TNT Championship against Malakai Black in a brutal Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at Double or Nothing. During the bout, The Rated-R Superstar jumped from the top of the cage on Black, who was lying on a table wrapped in barbed wire.

After the show, Copeland posted a video on social media confirming that he had fractured his tibia in the brutal spot. Last week on AEW Dynamite, the WWE Hall of Famer was stripped of the TNT Championship.

On his Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash recently bashed Copeland for executing the risky move. The former WWE Champion further explained why the AEW star shouldn't have taken part in the spot.

"You should never do that. I'm telling everyone out there, please. I love Mick Foley to death. Mick Foley, what he did at Hell in a Cell was not a work. It was a stunt. We're not stuntmen, we're f***ing workers. Your number one job as a professional wrestler, and ask the guy that pretty much f***ing knows this f***ing business. You're supposed to leave the ring in the same shape you walk into it. That's the beauty of the work," said Nash. [1:13:22 - 1:14:12]

Kevin Nash speculated what Malakai Black would have thought before performing the spot with Adam Copeland

House of Black leader Malakai Black suffered a massive loss at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The Rated-R Superstar choked Black with a steel chain to emerge victorious and retain the TNT Title.

On the Kliq THIS podcast, former WWE Champion Kevin Nash questioned Malakai Black's mindset before agreeing to do the risky spot with Adam Copeland.

"Well, I look at [Malakai] Black, who is lying on the table, and I question, okay, guess what? Edge [Adam Copeland] isn't on top of the cage unless you say, 'Yeah, come off the top of the cage, frog splash me. I'll be on the table. I don't know whether or not it will splinter and go into my f***ing spinal cord, my kidneys, or my liver. I've no idea, I've never done it before but you know what? let's f***ing do it. But I'll be godd**ned If I don't wear my f***ing seatbelt.'" [1:15:30 - 1:16:09]

The Rated-R Superstar is expected to be out of action for several months. It will be interesting to see how the company will book him upon his comeback.

