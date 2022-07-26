"Made everybody before he beat them" - Kevin Nash praises former WWE Champion for being selfless performer in AEW

Kevin Nash heaped praise on CM Punk for putting over every wrestler he has worked with in AEW.

CM Punk made his AEW debut in August 2021 with thunderous cheers and free ice cream bars. The debut marked the former WWE Champion's return to pro wrestling after 7 years of absence. Soon enough, Punk proved to the world that he didn't lose a step in the ring.

The Chicago native has since competed in feuds against Eddie Kingston, MJF, and Hangman Page. Besides proving that he still belongs on top, he helped legitimize his opponents by making them look good.

On his Kliq This podcast, WWE legend Kevin Nash praised CM Punk for being a selfless performer:

"I thought when they brought Punk in, I really liked the fact that every guy Phil (Punk's real name) worked with, Phil gave 80% of the match to. Phil made everybody before he beat them. He was very professional,'' said Nash. (H/T : Cultaholic)

The multi-time world champion also threw light on Punk's similarity with Chris Jericho:

"I like his (Punk's) style. They both (Punk and Jericho) work an older school style," he added.

Kevin Nash recalls his infamous segment with CM Punk in WWE

The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to CM Punk. At SummerSlam 2011, WWE brought Kevin Nash back to heat up the Punk-Triple H feud. The former Kliq member shocked the crowd by ambushing Punk after the latter had just won the WWE Championship.

The two laid out their issues in a promo on Monday Night RAW the night after SummerSlam.

Speaking on the Wrestling Shoot Interviews podcast, the nWo member weighed in on his infamous improvised Waffle House promo that night:

"I threw out the Waffle House thing because it got to the point where the writers were just absolutely burying me. Phil and I, we didn't know each other. We're the first segment and we don't have our verbiage yet because they're changing things. I never had to read off a piece of paper before," said Nash.

Kevin Nash has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. This isn't the first time that the wrestling legend has opened up about CM Punk. It will be interesting to see if the Second City Saint responds.

