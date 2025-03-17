Kevin Nash slams recent AEW match; compares it to CM Punk and Seth Rollins' Steel Cage clash

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently slammed a top AEW match and compared it to the showdown between CM Punk and Seth Rollins at Madison Square Garden on last week's RAW. The Best in The World and The Visionary collided in a Steel Cage Match last Monday.

Before their battle on the red brand's show, "Timeless" Toni Storm defended her AEW Women's World Title against Mariah May in a False Count Anywhere Hollywood Ending Match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9. The bitter rivals tore each other apart and were exhausted and covered in blood in the end, showcasing the physicality they endured.

On the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash and his co-host Sean Oliver discussed excessive violence that was shown in the bout between Toni and Mariah. The WWE legend slammed the Tony Khan-led creative team for using excessive blood to make it a compelling bout.

Nash gave the example of the CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Steel Cage Match. He said that despite being in such a physical match, they did not shed blood and still told an intriguing story and got Roman Reigns involved.

"If CM Punk and Seth Rollins can go 30 minutes in a cage in the Garden and not get a drop of blood and tell us the story they need to to get Roman involved, there is no reason whatsoever that... it's a work... everybody knows it's a work... why would you choose? he said. [35:20-35:50]

Toni Storm has a new challenger after AEW Revolution

Timeless Toni Storm and Mariah May delivered one of the greatest showdowns in AEW history at Revolution. The match has been highly regarded by fans and critics alike.

On last week's Dynamite, the current AEW Women's World Champion stood on the entrance ramp and addressed her monumental victory. She also took a few jabs at the other champions in the company before urging her future challengers to step up. At the end of the segment, The Timeless Superstar was blindsided and attacked by Megan Bayne.

Later, on Collision, Storm and Bayne exchanged blows in the ring after The Megasus' victory over Thunder Rosa.

It remains to be seen if The Greek Goddess gets a title opportunity against The Timeless Superstar in the coming weeks.

