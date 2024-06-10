Kevin Nash slams top AEW star for his "bad" punches; advises him to learn from Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently slammed top AEW star Will Ospreay for his "bad punches!'' The veteran advised The Aerial Assassin to learn from the legendary Shawn Michaels.

Will Ospreay is arguably one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He is known for his incredible speed and agility in the ring. The 31-year-old can deliver insanely good matches every time he steps in the ring. Hence, when his contract was expiring in NJPW, Tony Khan rushed to sign him to AEW.

Despite the widespread praise that he has received for his matches, Kevin Nash slammed the current AEW International Champion for his "bad" punches on a recent episode of the Kliq This podcast.

“I noticed while watching that match, because I had rewound it to see how long they were in commercial break, that it was only three minutes but felt like three hours. I remember writing TV commercials and having to do those 2:45 breaks, which is a long commercial break. When I watched the match, especially on replay, I noticed that [Will] Ospreay, as much as [Dave] Meltzer praises him, has a tendency to throw bad, rushed punches to maintain speed. Everything is about that speed, pace, and rhythm,” he said.

Kevin Nash further said that Will Ospreay should learn from Shawn Michaels on how to deliver meaningful punches.

“If you slow down, watch Shawn Michaels. Shawn made his punches count. Watch him throw punches, especially against bigger guys like Scott; his punches looked like they could hurt you. Slow those punches down. You can still move quickly; even if you get cut off and thrown off the ropes, you can motor and do everything. It won’t slow the match down, but it will make it more believable,'' he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

AEW star Will Ospreay bans his move after injuring Bryan Danielson

Will Ospreay locked horns with Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty in what proved to be a thrill-a-second encounter. The enthralling match ended with The Aerial Assassin picking up a pinfall victory after hitting Danielson with Tiger Driver '91 and a Hidden Blade.

However, Danielson appeared to be legitimately hurt after taking the Tiger Driver '91. Hence, Ospreay recently took to social media to announce that he will no longer perform the dangerous finishing move.

"In comparison to the Hidden Blade, it’s a strike. You can protect yourself if the opponent is able to cover up, but the TD91, there is no way to protect yourself, which is why it’s been banned in American TV wrestling since it’s inception. Wrestling is wrestling, aye; it’s a full contact, but I just don’t feel right tempting this move anymore. Other lads can do it, but just through my eyes, I don’t wanna put anyone through that again," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Will Ospreay will lock horns with Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title at Forbidden Door 2024. It will be interesting to see how he fares against a dominant champion like Strickland.

