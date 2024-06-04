Top star felt bad for legitimately hurting Bryan Danielson, officially bans a dangerous move

A top AEW star recently addressed hurting Bryan Danielson with the Tiger Driver '91 finishing move. Will Ospreay signed with All Elite Wrestling last November, however, it was not until February 2024 that he officially became a full-time competitor for Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Aerial Assassin put on one of the best matches of All Elite Wrestling against Bryan Danielson and successfully defeated the veteran at the Dynasty pay-per-view a couple of months ago. During the bout, Will Ospreay hit Danielson with the brutal Tiger Driver '91 finishing move which legitimately hurt The American Dragon and took him out for a couple of weeks. Many veterans and fans have called for Ospreay to retire the brutal maneuver after the event.

On his X/Twitter account, Will Ospreay tweeted a long paragraph, sharing that he felt guilty after hurting Bryan at the pay-per-view. Ospreay confirmed that he will never use the TD91 finishing move as he doesn't want to risk a serious injury for his opponents.

"I think the same amount of times Misawa used the TD91 in his entire career, I’ve either hit the same amount or about to approach. It’s such a dangerous move that I was just spamming it and that’s when something can go wrong. Bryan got extremely lucky that he got clear within 2-3 weeks but in those minutes during Dynasty, I’ve never felt more sick in my entire life that I hurt someone I really look up too."

The Commonwealth Kingpin continued:

"In comparison to the Hidden Blade, it’s a strike. You can protect yourself if the opponent is able to cover up but the TD91 there is no way to protect yourself which is why it’s been banned in American TV wrestling since it’s inception. Wrestling is wrestling aye it’s a full contact but I just don’t feel right tempting this move anymore. Other lads can do it, but just through my eyes, I don’t wanna put anyone through that again."

Bryan Danielson reacts on Tony Khan taking the TK Driver from The Young Bucks

The American Dragon recently spoke about the brutal ambush of The Elite on AEW CEO Tony Khan last month. During the segment, Jack Perry took out Khan with a punch to the stomach which allowed The Young Bucks to capitalize and hit the TK Driver on the company's President.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson revealed that he was concerned for Khan's health after the spot.

"When they [The Bucks] got him [Tony Khan] up for the spike tombstone piledriver, I was just hoping Tony was okay, I was hoping he would protect his head. More and more people are using piledrivers, and there’s more and more head drops, so we train specifically in the BCC for how to escape those unscathed, Tony doesn’t have any of that training. He’s not a wrestler. My first concern was Tony’s health," Bryan Danielson said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Tony Khan has revealed that he does not plan on becoming an on-screen personality in AEW. It will be interesting to see if Khan changes his mind in the future.