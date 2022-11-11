"Kevin Owens on AEW" - Twitterverse explodes to major faction's blockbuster appearance being teased for Full Gear 2022

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW teasing a major faction's return at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

The Elite have not been in All Elite Wrestling since the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident with CM Punk and Ace Steel. However, the promotion has been airing vignettes about the trio in recent weeks, and the latest edition of AEW Dynamite was no different.

The video featured multiple prominent names from Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' past, like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes, and more. It also teased The Elite's return at Full Gear, and they are reportedly set to be involved in a major match at the event.

The Twitterati erupted to the vignette, including hilarious predictions about WWE Superstar Kevin Owens reuniting with Matt and Nick Jackson in All Elite Wrestling. Below are some of the reactions to the same:

M @MarkRedbeliever @AEW Will be interesting to see if it’s the match with death triangle @AEW Will be interesting to see if it’s the match with death triangle

Joshua Beard @Mybackhurts247 @AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX @TBSNetwork Yeah I can't wait to see no new viewers tune in. This company is so dead in the water i figure the Warner/Discovery merger should finally sink it well that a stagnate rating, pointless blood, and needless violence. @AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX @TBSNetwork Yeah I can't wait to see no new viewers tune in. This company is so dead in the water i figure the Warner/Discovery merger should finally sink it well that a stagnate rating, pointless blood, and needless violence.

Disco Inferno is not impressed with AEW possibly bringing back The Elite

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno said that while Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are great wrestlers, they "don't move the needle."

He added that bringing the trio back would reduce the television time that some AEW stars are currently enjoying.

"Kenny and the Bucks are good performers. But they don't move the needle at all. But they're good guys to have on TV, like all the things. I don't know, it's just that they're bringing these guys back and unfortunately it's going to push more guys off TV because he [Tony Khan] has so many guys. Where was all the spots for all the talent that they have there?"

Konnan also chimed in and said that AEW should use Omega and The Bucks as much as they can.

"I think they're more valuable than this guy [Write-in question] implies. I mean he really buries them. I think lame storylines have killed them more than anything, but if you've got the Young Bucks and Omega on your roster, those are definitely talents you want," Konnan said.

With The Elite seemingly making their mega comeback later this month, it will be interesting to see the fans response at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

