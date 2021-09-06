"I'm so jealous" - Several active WWE Superstars react to AEW All Out on Twitter

The wrestling world is ablaze following AEW's latest pay-per-view - All Out. The event featured multiple surprises from top to bottom, with quite a few active WWE Superstars posting their reactions on Twitter.

All Out was headlined by a great AEW World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage, but it was the post-match events that will be remembered most. Adam Cole made his All Elite Wrestling debut and immediately joined The Elite before Bryan Danielson showed up.

The five-time WWE world champion closed All Out with his monumental debut, with the crowd in Chicago going wild. Along with this, CM Punk had a great showing in his first match in over seven years. He defeated Darby Allin at the event, in front of his hometown fans.

WWE Superstars showed their delight for AEW All Out

Superstars across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT tweeted their feelings over the course of All Out. A lot of them were regarding Ruby Soho's AEW debut in the Casino Battle Royale. The former Riott Squad leader is popular among her former WWE peers, as evidenced by the love she received following her victory.

Quite a few of the reactions were directed towards the entire show as a whole. Cedric Alexander said he is "so jealous" of his wife, Big Swole, who wrestled in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out. Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens, and Xavier Woods were the most notable names to have reacted to AEW's latest pay-per-view on Twitter.

I’m so jealous of @SwoleWorld right now — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 6, 2021

pic.twitter.com/vuIDa04QBt — Austin #Creed4KOTR - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) September 6, 2021

❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 6, 2021

I would’ve ran elsewhere too 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/i6FzPX5DSL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 6, 2021

It’s awesome when good things happen to good people but it’s even better when good things happen to great people. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 6, 2021

IM SO PROUD OF YOU @realrubysoho — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 6, 2021

RS — Just Different (@swerveconfident) September 6, 2021

Ruby Ruby, Ruby Ruby Soho ❤️ — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊 (@DakotaKai_WWE) September 6, 2021

RUBY! 🙌 — The HBIC (@MiaYim) September 6, 2021

Other moments referenced in this reactions compilation include CM Punk's return match against Darby Allin, Britt Baker's AEW Women's World Championship defense against Kris Stadtlander, and Minoru Suzuki's surprise appearance.

❌ — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) September 6, 2021

Punk in his bag rn — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) September 6, 2021

🐐 — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) September 6, 2021

D M D ! — Future Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) September 6, 2021

.@callmekrisstat is a beast! Top tier athlete! — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) September 6, 2021

Shinsuke Nakamura tweeted the Japanese name of Minoru Suzuki's theme song while KUSHIDA simply posted bread emojis referencing Satoshi Kojima, who faced Jon Moxley at All Out.

All Elite Wrestling truly delivered an outstanding pay-per-view. Also, it is heartwarming to see the wrestling world come together to appreciate greatness. What did you think of the event? Let us know down in the comments.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Kaushik Das