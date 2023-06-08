Konnan believes 2-time WWE champion is genuinely unhappy with her AEW debut booking by Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan has received a ton of criticism for his booking decisions, and recently Saraya pointed out that she disagreed with his direction on her debut. According to Konnan, this is likely genuine criticism and not work.

According to Saraya during a recent interview, she initially wanted to debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion as a heel. However, the star claimed that Tony Khan urged her not to do so, as many would want to cheer for her return, leading the former Paige to debut as a babyface.

Speaking on a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed Saraya's recent statements about her debut and suggested that it wasn't a work.

"She’s one hundred percent right, and this does not sound like a work at all. And even though she just came off of a career-ending injury, she could’ve still come back as a heel. She could’ve done some heelish s**t to get heat and nobody would’ve given a f**k about her operation." (01:39 onward).

Fans have notably been very unhappy with Saraya's performance in AEW over the past few months, criticizing everything from her promo work to her in-ring ability. Could the Anti-Diva still make a turnaround and regain the favor of the fans within the next few months and even capture gold?

Dutch Mantell criticized AEW for not editing out Saraya's recent botch

Saraya and Britt Baker were tagged in simultaneously and proceeded to trade dismal elbow strikes in the middle of the ring. The exchange was followed with a spot where the former WWE star failed to respond well to Baker's rope-rebound attack and followed with a kick and cradle-spike DDT.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Dutch Mantell explained that Smokey Mountain wrestling would've gone the extra lengths to edit out the botched spot and that All Elite Wrestling seems to not have the resources to do so.

"Yeah…what he said. Usually, companies edit out drizzle like this but apparently, @AEW doesn’t have the resources to do so. Smoky Mountain would’ve edited it out before it went to air. @WSI_YouTube," the veteran tweeted.

Bernardomayne 🇶🇦 @bernardomayne



" THE GREAT SNAIL OFF"



The streets calling this #AEWDynamite women's main event between saraya and Britt baker" THE GREAT SNAILOFF" The streets calling this #AEWDynamite women's main event between saraya and Britt baker" THE GREAT SNAIL 🐌 OFF" 😁😜https://t.co/5uvCwJiE6q

Fans were also very upset with the angle and harshly criticized it online. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the anti-Diva is on the receiving end of criticism since debuting in AEW.

