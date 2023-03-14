Konnan believes 5-time WWE World Champion may have been "sent into retirement" 

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes a former WWE World Champion could possibly be hanging up his boots.

MJF took on one of the biggest challengers of his title reign so far at the Revolution pay-per-view. Bryan Danielson put The Salt of the Earth through the grinder in an hour-long Iron Man match. The clash extended past the fixed time after instructions from Tony Khan. In the final moments, the AEW Champion pulled a dirty move to seal the victory.

On the next episode of Dynamite, The American Dragon stated that it was time for him "to go home." This prompted massive speculation in the pro-wrestling world. Speaking about the feud in the latest episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan lamented the limited screentime of MJF while also speculating about Danielson's retirement.

"Can I just say this, think about it. This guy just beat Bryan Danielson, one of their best wrestlers, sent him into retirement in a one-hour Iron man match, retained his belt and this is all we saw of him on the show." (9:22 - 9:40)

A WWE veteran also commented on Bryan Danielson's future

The American Dragon's latest segment has a WWE Hall of Famer worried about the former champion's possible retirement.

Speaking on The Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray praised Danielson's promo package after his loss at the Revolution pay-per-view. He also commented on whether the segment indicated his retirement.

“The Daniel Bryan vignette/promo last night, had me reeled in. I felt for him. Maybe it’s time to say goodbye. S*** is this the last time we are going to hear from Daniel Bryan? See from Daniel Bryan? His career almost taken away because of concussions…” Bully Ray said. [05:20 - 05:39]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Bryan Danielson plans to do next.

