Bully Ray says maybe it's time for 5-time WWE World Champion to say "goodbye" to pro wrestling 

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray wondered if a former world champion had said his final goodbye on last night's episode of AEW Dynamite. The champion in question is Bryan Danielson.

After losing the AEW World Championship match against MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view, The American Dragon had an emotional message for his fans.

Danielson mentioned that he had given everything to pro wrestling. The American Dragon reflected upon the time he was forced to retire back in 2016 during his time in WWE following several concussions. He then claimed that Friedman may have been right all along and it was supposedly time for him to return home.

During the latest episode of The Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the promo. He praised the segment and then wondered if it was the last time he was going to see Bryan Danielson in pro wrestling.

“The Daniel Bryan vignette/promo last night, had me reeled in. I felt for him. Maybe it’s time to say goodbye. S*** is this the last time we are going to hear from Daniel Bryan? See from Daniel Bryan? His career almost taken away because of concussions…” Bully Ray said. [05:20 - 05:39]

Bully Ray wondered who could step up to MJF next following his victory over former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson

Speaking on the same podcast, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on MJF and his promo on Dynamite as well.

The multi-time World Tag Team Champion appreciated Friedman's promo. He believes that the current AEW World Champion is a top star in the promotion and wondered who could be the one to dethrone him.

"Conversely, the Max promo was great. Because Max is holding that belt, and he’s hitting on all cylinders... He can street fight and bleed in a Dog Collar match… right? wasn’t he in the Dog Collar match with Punk?… Obviously, he can talk on the mic and now he went 60 minutes plus with Danielson. Where’s the weakness? Where’s the hole in the game? Who can back Max into a corner right now? Who should we believe in that can beat Max?"[05:42 - 06:40]

Tommy Dreamer also shared his thoughts on Bryan Danielson's promo segment.

