"Your return means more when you're away" - Tommy Dreamer on WWE veteran possibly being written off AEW TV 

14-time WWE Hardcore Champion Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on top AEW star Bryan Danielson being written off TV.

This past Sunday at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson went to war against MJF in a 60-minute Iron Man match.

The match exceeded an hour as both wrestlers acquired three falls apiece. MJF picked up the win under the sudden death rules by forcing The American Dragon to tap out.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, the former WWE Superstar reflected on the match and his failure to capture the AEW World Championship. Danielson also talked about his family and said that he needed to go back home.

On a recent episode of The Busted Open Radio podcast, wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on Danielson's promo. He appreciated The American Dragon's promo skills and mentioned that there was a lot of truth to it.

“As always, Bryan Danielson delivers in the ring, he delivers with his promos. That was an emotional promo with a lot of ramifications and it's true... But very very truthful, meaningful promo. I loved it," Tommy Dreamer said. [01:50 - 02:58]

The former ECW Champion also mentioned that it was a good way to write Bryan Danielson off AEW TV, especially after wrestling every week.

Dreamer also praised Tony Khan for utilizing his stars well and giving them proper time-offs.

"It was a great way to let Bryan go away for a bit, because Bryan has been wrestling a lot. And I do feel like AEW does a good job of letting some of their performers take some time. We saw with FTR, they go away. It's also a good way... your return means more when you are away. It’s good that he goes away. His body does need some time to heal, especially after the matches he’s been having. Especially after a 70-minute match.” [02:58 - 04:03]

MJF reacted to the former WWE Superstar's promo

Following Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF reacted to Bryan Danielson's promo in a word.

Friedman and Danielson had been feuding for several weeks. It all started when The Salt of the Earth turned on William Regal by attacking him and sending him to the hospital.

MJF wanted The American Dragon to go far away from his shadow, and after successfully retaining his championship, he was happy to see a dejected Danielson seemingly bid farewell.

Do you think the former WWE Champion is leaving AEW, or is he just taking some time off? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

