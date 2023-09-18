Konnan believes AEW overpushed 35-year-old star

Wrestling veteran Konnan has voiced his concerns about AEW's treatment of 35-year-old star Hikaru Shida, who has been a prominent figure in the company since its inception in 2019.

Shida's career in All Elite Wrestling has been nothing short of remarkable. She has held the prestigious Women’s World Championship on two occasions, and holds the record as the longest-reigning champion with an impressive 372 days.

However, her recent reign came to an end at All In, when Saraya emerged victorious in a four-way contest, clinching her first title in front of a massive crowd in the Wembley Stadium.

Last week on Dynamite, Hikaru Shida competed in a fatal four-way match to determine the number one contender for the AEW Women's World Championship, but she was defeated by Toni Storm. Konnan shared his thoughts on the match.

On the recent episode of Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan didn't mince words when discussing Shida's status in AEW. He said that the promotion has overpushed her.

"Well, here's the thing to me, everything here was kind of crickets and tumbleweeds, especially Shida and Baker like, who's looking forward to that? Like, they over-pushed Shida like she was a big deal. I think they like her because she was there from the beginning. She's polite, probably easy to work with. I mean, I'm not not interested. I am interested in Saraya and Storm. That might be entertaining," Konnan said. (8:23 - 8:45)

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will book Shida in the coming months after her losing the number one contender match.

AEW star Hikaru Shida says she no longer speaks to WWE Superstar Asuka

Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida recently disclosed that she has lost touch with WWE Superstar Asuka, despite having been mentored by her in the past.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Shida said that she was no longer in contact with Asuka since former WWE Women's Champion came to U.S:

"She told me a lot of things. And after she came to the U.S., actually, we [didn't] talk, maybe only one or two times. So, we don't talk, and we don't text each other, but still, I learned so many things." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

However, Shida fondly recalled the valuable lessons she learned from Asuka, describing her as a mentor.

