"They would go straight to the main roster" - Wrestling veteran believes two suspended AEW stars could thrive under Triple H if they leave for WWE

WCW veteran Konnan recently spoke about former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks' potential in WWE.

Amid Nick and Matt Jackson's indefinite suspensions following their now-infamous backstage scuffle with CM Punk, there have been conflicting reports alluding to the duo possibly sending "feelers" to gauge interest from WWE.

Though both parties involved in this supposed conversation have allegedly denied the exchange, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive with the possibility of the Bucks jumping ship once their AEW contracts expire.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that Nick and Matt would jump straight to the main roster because of their uncanny ability to adapt to any wrestling style:

"I think they [The Young Bucks] would go straight to the main roster. It's one of the best tag teams in the last, you know, 10- 15 years. And number two, you also gotta remember, these guys were wrestling in very prominent spots in New Japan. So what they do is they adapt. They put them in a lucha match. They do all that lucha that you don't like. If they put them in a New Japan match, they do New Japan stuff. They have to go in America match. They can adapt. That's what makes them so great," Konnan said. (8:00)

The veteran added that The Elite members could bolster the WWE tag team division, which has gotten stale lately:

"I think they would add a freshness to WWE. That is kind of missing in the tag team division. And I think they'd go to the main roster and they would thrive," he added. (8:40)

Jim Cornette wants AEW to remove The Elite from their EVP positions

While The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are already facing severe repercussions following their actions at the post-All Out media scrum, Jim Cornette has advised how AEW should handle the situation.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager noted that Tony Khan should strip The Elite of their EVP powers:

"Immediately, regardless of if they ever come back or if they f**k off forever, do not let the executive vice presidents be executive vice presidents anymore. No wrestlers with any type of office affiliation," he said.

Whether or not Mr. Khan snatches away The EVP status from The Elite, CM Punk's AEW future depends on how the ongoing third-party investigation (including MJF as a key witness) culminates.

