"When all is said and done" - Konnan believes former 3-time World Heavyweight Champion will end his legendary career in WWE

WCW veteran Konnan recently made a bold prediction about AEW star Chris Jericho potentially returning to WWE.

The Wizard has spent the majority of his wrestling career performing under the WWE umbrella, where he has racked up every major title there is to offer.

However, the 51-year-old has also left the company multiple times, with his third stint infamously ending on a sour note. Jericho has admitted to being unhappy with the treatment of his feud with Kevin Owens and placement on the card at WrestleMania 33.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan showered praise on the veteran for his creativity and risk-taking. The WCW legend went on to predict that Jericho would return to Vince McMahon's company for his final hurrah:

"The guy's (Chris Jericho) creative, and he's taking chances that others aren't. And when you take chances, that's what happens. You either strike out, or you hit a home run. Most of what he does is good. There's some stuff that have been really bad, but he took a risk. You know what I'm saying? And I do think that he will end up in WWE even when all is said and done," Konnan said. (2:15 onwards)

AEW Star Chris Jericho is unsure if he'll ever get a WWE Hall of Fame induction

Over the years, several wrestling stalwarts like Goldberg have returned to Vince McMahon's company to enter its prestigious Hall of Fame.

However, Chris Jericho recently asserted that he might not get an induction as long as he'll continue to work for AEW:

"If I continue to work for the Khan family for the rest of my life, I’ll never go into the WWE Hall of Fame,” he says. “Does that bother me? No," Jericho said.

The Wizard recently signed a two-year extension with AEW, which will keep him with the company until at least 2024.

With his career not appearing to be winding down anytime soon, it will be interesting to see whether he'll bury the hatchet with Mr. McMahon and return to his alma mater someday.

