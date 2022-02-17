Massive update on Chris Jericho's AEW contract status - Reports

AEW has secured Chris Jericho for the foreseeable future, according to the latest reports from Fightful Select.

The Demo God has been instrumental in the swift rise of All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019. Originally having signed a three-year contract, Jericho's current deal with the promotion was expected to run through the end of 2021 or into early 2022.

Either way, the contract status of the original AEW members, including Jericho, recently expired.

Fightful Select has provided a positive update on the matter, noting that the former WWE Superstar has "roughly two years" remaining on his contract. This indicates that The Inner Circle leader will continue to perform under the All Elite Wrestling umbrella until 2024.

Dave Meltzer has also shed light on Chris Jericho's contractual situation, saying that AEW executed a two-year contract extension on Le Champion.

It's worth noting that Tony Khan has the option to extend the contracts of some of the wrestlers who signed his company in 2019.

As of this writing, The Demo God has joined Nick and Matt Jackson, whose deals have been extended by the company's head honcho.

Chris Jericho will be in action on AEW Dynamite

The Inner Circle is on the brink of a split-up heading into the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho and Jake Hager will face Santana & Ortiz in a tag team match.

If one may recall, Sammy Guevara has already left the faction amid the ongoing issues between the stablemates. Interestingly enough, Eddie Kingston has reportedly been cleared to return to action. So a new chapter might unfold in the storyline between The Inner Circle members this Wednesday night.

Are you happy to hear the latest update on Jericho's contract status with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited that Chris Jericho re-signed with AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far