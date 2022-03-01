Konnan believes former AEW World Champion will return to WWE one day

Konnan recently shared his belief that AEW veteran Chris Jericho will return to WWE someday.

Le Champion has been a pioneer throughout his long and illustrious career in pro wrestling. While Jericho has wrestled under the roof of various wrestling promotions, he first reached the pinnacle of superstardom in WWE.

His feud against legendary names like The Rock, Steve Austin, and Triple H, to name a few, helped him solidify his status as a top star in the industry. After ending a decade-plus stint with WWE in 2017, The Demo God returned to NJPW before AEW knocked on his door.

Chris Jericho became the inaugural world champion in Tony Khan's promotion and added credibility to the newly introduced coveted prize. The 51-year-old star has since become one of the stalwarts of the promotion. With recent reports suggesting that the company has picked up a two-year option on Jericho's contract, it looks like the veteran will be finish his career in AEW itself.

However, Konnan has made a bold prediction on Le Champion's future. While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, the WCW legend said Jericho would go back to WWE one day:

"I'm going to make a prediction. He ends up going one day back to WWE," Konnan said. (3:47 onwards)

You can check out the full clip below:

Not too long ago, Jericho revealed the reason that prompted him to quit WWE. The Demo God expressed disappointment over backstage politics in WWE. He specifically took issue with the way Vince McMahon booked his match against Kevin Owens too early on the card for WrestleMania 33.

He asserted that the said bout was originally set to headline The Showcase of the Immortals. However, the company pulled the trigger on a rubber match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship instead.

Chris Jericho will face Eddie Kingston at AEW Revolution 2022

Time will tell whether or not Jericho decides to return to WWE for even a possible Hall of Fame induction, but he currently has a lot on his plate to focus on for now.

The Demo God will face Eddie Kingston in a first-time-ever match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. The two men have built up plenty of animosity over the last few weeks. The Mad King played a pivotal role behind the dissension among The Inner Circle. For this reason, Jericho will likely be determined to get revenge on Kingston on March 6.

What do you make of Konnan's bold prediction? Sound off in the comments section below.

