Konnan believes major AEW star's unexpected loss could be an "attitude check" 

The recent AEW Double or Nothing event had many surprises throughout the show, one of which was Jade Cargill's undefeated streak unexpectedly coming to an end. WCW veteran Konnan has speculated that this might have been the promotion's way of giving the former TBS Champion an "attitude check".

During her entire tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Cargill has been positioned as a dominant performer. On last week's pay-per-view, she defeated Taya Valkyrie in a back-and-forth match.

She would then issue an open challenge which was answered by a returning Kris Statlander, who went on to quickly defeat Cargill and claim the TBS Championship.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan seemed confused by the booking decision and questioned why Cargill was not offered any rebuttal.

“I was wondering […] if they were trying to give her an attitude check because she lost that quick and she had no rebuttal the next week, you know. Or a video or something. They could have filmed it the same night if they knew she was going to be off so they could play it this week, you know.” [10:45 – 11:02]

The wrestling veteran argued that the title change did not have to happen the way it did and that Jade Cargill suffered as a result of the decision.

“They just probably just wanted to get [the TBS Championship] off of her, I guess. Why couldn’t they have had a match this week and then she can go on… Who knows? I mean I have no info.” [11:21 – 11:30]

According to reports, Cargill is slated to take some time away from AEW and eventually return to the promotion with a revamped character.

A major AEW star has unfinished business with the TBS Championship

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander made the first defense of her newly-won TBS Championship when she gained a victory over Nyla Rose.

Throughout the contest, Taya Valkyrie could be seen watching on from backstage. She looked noticeably annoyed by Statlander's victory, possibly teasing a feud between the two down the line.

Given the thunderous reception The Galaxy's Greatest Alien received when she made her comeback at Double or Nothing, it seems as though Taya Valkyrie could be on the verge of turning heel and once again pursuing the title she was unable to win from Jade Cargill.

