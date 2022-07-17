"WWE just brought you back" - Wrestling legend believes Ric Flair is sabotaging his legacy by bashing former AEW World Champion

Konnan and Disco Inferno recently shared their thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair lashing out at AEW star Chris Jericho.

The Nature Boy recently called out The Wizard on Twitter for anointing himself as "the living legend" during his fierce promo on AEW Fyter Fest (Night 1). Flair poked fun at Jericho's entire look and quipped at him as a "Shawn Michaels wannabe."

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan questioned the 16-time-world champion's motives for sabotaging his legacy ahead of his final pro wrestling match later this month:

"You're [Flair] about to have your last match. You want people to look at you in a good vein. WWE just brought you back [RAW intro]. Why are you still throwing shade at people? Just bro, it's not cool. Look, you know, what I'm saying? Just have be an older guy with grace and let Jericho do his s**t," Konnan said. (0:56)

Disco Inferno believes Flair is still upset over the controversy following the misconduct accusation from Dark Side of the Ring season three, which Jericho narrated:

"I think Flair is still mad at Jericho because he knows Jericho is one of the executive producers on Dark Side of the Ring, and I know Flair is still upset about the Dark Side of the Ring coverage of him (..) His last match is coming up, this is not good PR for that. The very last thing you want on social media are the AEW mob coming after you," Inferno added. (0:18 - 1:32)

You can check out the full episode below:

What's next for Chris Jericho in AEW?

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston will possibly write the final chapter of their storied rivalry on the Fyter Fest (week 2) edition of AEW Dynamite next week.

The two foes will collide in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Deathmatch, where The Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage. The Wizard recently announced that he'd return to his alter ego, The Painmaker, for this stipulation match.

While The Mad King defeated Jericho once in a singles match at Revolution this year, the latter has outwitted Kingston three consecutive times in multi-man bouts during the feud.

Will the Jericho Appreciation Society leader settle the score against Kingston in their singles encounter? Only time will tell.

