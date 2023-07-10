Konnan claims WWE Hall of Famer was "overexposed" and "people got tired of him"

Never been one to mince words, Konnan has made an interesting revelation about the WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Jeff Jarrett.

The pro-wrestling realm has seen countless heels, but very few stood out like Jeff Jarrett did. Arguably the most loathed performer back in the day, the wrestling mastermind has earned numerous plaudits in his illustrious career.

The Guitar Smasher made sporadic appearances for WWE from 2018-2021 and held many crucial backstage responsibilities. Double J joined All Elite Wrestling in November last year, he later aligned himself with The Lethal Connection and has been making strides in Tony Khan's camp since.

Despite his unparalleled accomplishments, many have often wondered why the TNA founder couldn't become a larger-than-life personality with significant draw. WCW veteran Konnan recently offered an insight into the matter.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan mentioned that Jarrett bringing a fellow TNA/IMPACT star into his faction got him overexposed.

"I am gonna tell you what it was because I was there. Bro, he was just overexposed and people got tired of him. I remember one time when Monty Brown was getting over and instead of feuding with Monty Brown, he made him join his group and he was kind of a lackey for him. The smart fans which were just starting to explode around that time, you know, it's just like 'look what Jeff did with Monty'. So, he had heat, he was overexposed and that's what happened," said Konnan. [From 0:40 to 1:12]

jerseyjoegotch @jerseyjoegotch For all the complaints about Jeff Jarrett in #AEW I have found that Jeff & Jay’s tag team matches have been some of the best tag team matches ever seen in AEW b/c they focus on traditional tag team psychology, selling, & storytelling with a clearly identified heel & babyface team For all the complaints about Jeff Jarrett in #AEW I have found that Jeff & Jay’s tag team matches have been some of the best tag team matches ever seen in AEW b/c they focus on traditional tag team psychology, selling, & storytelling with a clearly identified heel & babyface team https://t.co/3G7u09MJbJ

Booker T was shocked upon Jeff Jarrett's WWE exit

With vast experience on his resume, Jarrett was hired by WWE as a backstage producer in January 2019. Promoted as a full-time creative team member, he quietly left the company in January 2022.

However, the 39-year veteran returned in May 2022 as Senior Vice President of Live Events, only to leave the Stamford-based promotion again in August.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected upon his former WCW rival's release from WWE.

"That was a shock. I didn't see that one coming. I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago, he was there at Ric Flair's final match as well and had WWE duties. Now Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company," said Booker T.

Jeff Jarrett is currently the Director of Business Development to help expand AEW's live event schedule and run house shows. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the seasoned veteran as an in-ring performer.

