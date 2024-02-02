Konnan compares unconventional AEW star to the late Dusty Rhodes

Konnan has compared a current AEW star to the late great Dusty Rhodes. The former WCW star is someone who has a strong opinion, and his comments are always respected.

The star that Konnan compared to Dusty is none other than AEW Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston. Kingston has been at the top of the mountain for the first time in his wrestling career, and lots of fans think it is well deserved.

Konnan was speaking on the latest episode of his podcast K100 when he compared Kingston to Dusty and praised his promo work.

“The biggest factor for Eddie is he's super over with the fans," Konnan said. "He cuts very realistic, different promos. He doesn't sound like everybody else, they don't sound like wrestling promos. Look at Dusty [Rhodes] who was my idol ... we all know overweight guys that are tough, and he's probably over with Tony [Khan] too. It ain't like he doesn't deserve the push.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

AEW star Eddie Kingston wants to fight in Japan

Eddie Kingston, who is one of AEW’s most recognizable stars, has revealed that he is waiting for permission from Tony Khan so that he can go and perform in Japan.

Kingston, who is currently the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, appeared on News4JAX’s Going Ringside show and revealed his love for Japan, saying that he can't wait to go back and perform there.

"I'm waiting for them to send me back. I love Japan. Japan was everything I wanted and more. That's a different subject. AEW's office has to talk with New Japan's office, especially New Japan Strong, their other promotion, and they have to make sure they can get everything settled with the titles and bringing them together and how to defend it," he said.

Given that Kingston is holding one of NJPW’s titles, it makes sense for him to go and represent All Elite Wrestling in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Do you like Eddie Kingston? Tell us in the comments below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.