Konnan is convinced former WWE Champion is not leaving AEW - "He been on Tony's jet"

A former WWE Champion has been a regular feature for AEW. Hence, Konnan is convinced he won't leave the company.

Chris Jericho has been an instrumental part of AEW ever since the company's inception in 2019. He was AEW's first-ever World Champion and has been a prominent feature on television almost every single week. Jericho has also spoken very positively about his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. While several other wrestlers have left the promotion to join WWE, it does not appear that Jericho will be one of those people.

Given that several AEW stars have left the promotion in recent years to join WWE, Konnan discussed the possibility of Chris Jericho also leaving the promotion during the recent episode of his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast. The wrestling legend believes that Jericho enjoys plenty of great opportunities in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and he is being paid a significant amount of money, which will factor into his decision to stay with the promotion:

"I guarantee you that the same thing that's happening with Okada and everybody in that company is happening with Jericho. He gets great perks, he's been on Tony's jet, he's probably in Tony's inner circles, got his own dressing room and is getting paid a ton of money." [1:32 - 1:54]

Konnan claims Kazuchika Okada doesn't care about his booking

Kazuchika Okada enjoyed a dominant run in New Japan Pro Wrestling before he arrived at AEW. He was one of the top wrestlers in Japan and was the IWGP World Champion for a considerable amount of time. Okada was one of AEW's biggest signings in recent years. However, since arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Rainmaker has seemed like a shell of his former self despite being the continental champion for the past few months. Much of this is due to Okada's poor booking, which has seen him take part in meaningless storylines.

Speaking on his Keeping It 100 official podcast, Konnan stated that both Okada and Tony are to blame for this situation. He further added that Okada does not care about this booking because he is being overpaid and has received a significant amount of money to wrestle. Konnan also said that the Japanese star should be complaining about his current booking:

"This lies on two people, Okada and Tony for not, 'Hey I'm paying you four million dollars, go out there and give me a great match,' and him [Okada] because he don't give a sh*t being overpaid, he's got the title and he's not going to risk injury and that's basically what's going on. That is not the same fighter I saw in Japan," said Konnan.

It will be interesting to see if Kazuchika Okada's booking improves in the future especially after he teased a future match with Kenny Omega.

