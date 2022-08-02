"This guy did some other sort of f**king choke" - WCW legend Konnan criticizes the ending to a recent title match between top AEW stars

WCW legend Konnan believes that the conclusion of the AEW Dynamite match between Ricky Starks and HOOK was rushed.

After defeating Danhausen last week on AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Starks issued an open challenge for the FTW Championship. It was answered by Taz's son HOOK and after just under two minutes, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil made The Absolute One tap to the Redrum.

During an episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan gave props to HOOK's popularity. He also claimed that the match was too fast.

"The crowd loves HOOK. I thought this was way too quick to do what they did with HOOK and Ricky Starks. I thought he [HOOK] beat him [Starks] way too quick also," said Konnan.

The former WCW Television Champion added that he wasn't down to the concept of using the same finishers in the same episode. Konnan cited Jon Moxley's Bulldog Choke and HOOK's Redrum as examples.

"I'm also not a fan of using almost the same finisher two matches almost in a row because that's what Moxley used kind of. He did a bulldog choke, this guy did some other sort of f**king choke, you know, the Tazmission." [from 3:01 - 3:25]

Check out the episode here:

After getting defeated by HOOK, Starks was double-crossed by his partner Powerhouse Hobbs during an interview with Tony Schiavone, ending their long association.

Bully Ray praises the Ricky Starks-HOOK matchup on AEW Dynamite

While Konnan criticized the FTW Championship match between Ricky Starks and HOOK, WWE legend Bully Ray commended the bout and its' simplicity on Busted Open Radio.

"I loved the entire segment. I loved the match with HOOK and [Ricky] Starks. Keep it simple, stupid. That is what I tweeted after the match. KISS. If you have been in this business for a while, you understand what that means. Simplicity wins in pro-wrestling. Starks and Hobbs kept that simple."

With the win, Taz and HOOK became the only father-and-son duo to win the FTW Championship so far. However, it will be interesting to see how the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's reign approaches his title reign moving forward.

What are your thoughts on the Ricky Starks-HOOK FTW Championship match on AEW Dynamite? Drop your thoughts down in the comments section.

Please credit Keepin' it 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far