"Asinine and arcane rules" - Konnan divulges why former WWE Superstar is banned from taking part in AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

WWE is apparently not the only promotion that has a proverbial "Forbidden Door". AEW star Andrade has been banned from appearing at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. Konnan recently expressed that Mexican promotion's AAA and CMLL's war with NJPW influenced the former WWE Superstar's ban.

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view is set to take place on the 27th June 2022. While other promotions have had significant crossover events, this will be the first of its magnitude. Andrade El Idolo and the Lucha Brothers were initially set to appear at the event, but due to CMLL's influence, all three stars were pulled.

On the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, veteran wrestler Konnan discussed the reasons behind Andrade being unable to compete at the upcoming pay-per-view.

"That’s f***ing New Japan and CMLL’s asinine and arcane rules that ‘oh, if you work in AAA you can’t work with us because [we] and AAA have been at war for 30 years.’ They actually have a list of people that cannot work in CMLL and I was the very first person on the list," Konnan said. (1:10 onward)

Konnan continued by listing the stars that he believes are currently banned from appearing in NJPW shows.

"On that list is me, Hijo del Santo, Blue Demon, Vampiro, Andrade. Basically, CMLL asked [NJPW] ‘Please, help us out, make sure that your people don’t wrestle with Triple A’ and for whatever reason they’ve been backing them up. Obviously, [Andrade] wanted to be a part of this and they told him ‘no, because you wrestle at Triple A.’" (1:47 onward).

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo 🏼 I can't work with NJPW, thanks CMLL and AAA I can't work with NJPW, thanks CMLL and AAA 👍🏼 https://t.co/duCBuQMouc

Andrade will unfortunately have to hold out for another opportunity to prove why he is a top star in AEW.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair accompanied Andrade to St. Louis and likely attended AEW

In a recent Tweet from Andrade, the star shared a picture of himself and Flair on a plane to St. Louis shortly before AEW aired in the city.

The newly wed couple likely attended the event backstage, despite Andrade's exclusion from the show. As Charlotte Flair is currently on a break from WWE, the star could continue to make numerous backstage appearances at AEW.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Andrade should've been allowed to compete at Forbidden Door? Yes No 0 votes so far