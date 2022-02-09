“The vignettes aren’t doing s***” - Konnan is not a fan of ongoing AEW storyline

Former WCW United States Heavyweight Champion Konnan has aired his frustrations over the recent AEW storyline involving Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and the Hardy Family Office.

The Hardy Family Office was formed in 2021 when Matt Hardy reverted back to the "Big Money Matt" persona he had previously used in IMPACT Wrestling. He began "signing" wrestlers to his family office and serving as their manager.

Teams like The Hybrid 2, The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party have all been a part of the stable, a stable that has sparked the interest of Andrade El Idolo who has invested money into the office for financial gain.

While on paper it may sound like an interesting concept, Konnan is not impressed with the story. On his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran stated that the stable simply isn't going anywhere.

"Let me tell you what this looks like, to me this is exactly what it looks like to me. F*** we don’t know what to do with Matt Hardy, okay let’s give him a clique like we give everybody else, and we don’t really know what to do with Andrade. Okay so we don’t know what to do with all these people so let’s put them together somehow we will just shoot a bunch of vignettes until we can find out what we can do with them because it’s like there’s nothing really happening," said Konnan.

The HFO has been getting a modest amount of TV time in recent weeks, which with AEW's large roster is extremely valuable, but Konnan believes that the backstage vignettes the stable appears in are doing more harm than good.

"It’s almost like they don’t have anything for them so they just have them in these vignette so they don’t complain. 'Oh hey at least we got you these vignettes boom boom boom boom boom,' but the vignettes aren’t doing s*** for anybody involved bro."

Konnan will see a member of the Hardy Family Office in action on Dynamite this Wednesday

A member of the Hardy Family Office will be in action this week on the February 9th edition of AEW Dynamite in a very high profile match.

Less than a week after his losing effort in trying to claim the AEW TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara, Isiah Kassidy will face a mystery opponent in a qualifying match to see who will advance to the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

Rumors are rampant online as to who the mystery man could be, with AEW president Tony Khan promising that the man will slam the "forbidden door" shut behind them.

