Konnan feels 5-time WWE World Champion has become stale

WCW legend Konnan believes that a certain former WWE Champion and his faction are getting stale and that changes need to be made. The industry veteran is referring to Bryan Danielson and the Blackpool Combat Club.

The BCC has been intertwined with various storylines in AEW. Jon Moxley recently reignited his feud with Orange Cassidy while The American Dragon also refueled his feud with Kazuchika Okada. Meanwhile, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta have just been floating around the promotion, helping their allies and stepping up to other tag teams.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan and fellow WCW veteran Disco Inferno talked about the BCC as a whole. According to the former LAX member, the faction has gotten stale and needs something new. He claimed that Bryan Danielson needs a boost as well.

"That Blackpool Combat Club, bro they're like stale right now. They need to do something new with them. Danielson was with them too, Danielson ain't working," Konnan said. [9:46-9:58]

Former WWE Superstar's injuries have led to a "domino effect" in AEW

In recent times, there have been three former WWE Superstars who have suffered injuries that have reportedly affected the direction of booking in AEW.

These were former WWE Champions Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, plus former NXT Champion Adam Cole. Moxley and Cole suffered from a concussion and ankle fracture, respectively, while Danielson recently sustained an orbital bone fracture.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, all these injuries have led to plans being scrapped and changes needing to be made. They all had big plans in store for them being major stars, and this led to a domino effect with regard to creative booking.

"The injury situation has greatly affected the booking as so many plans are made and have to be changed and when they are changed, it’s start from scratch and develop new plans, especially since Danielson, Cole and Jon Moxley were all figured into key things and so much had to be changed which created a domino effect on all the plans," said Dave Meltzer.

Expand Tweet

Among the injured stars, only Jon Moxley has been scheduled for an in-ring return, which will be at Full Gear in less than two weeks' time. The two other former WWE icons are currently sidelined and may not make their returns within the remainder of the year.

What are your thoughts on the injury situation AEW has? Let us know in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here