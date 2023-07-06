Konnan feels top AEW stars are not 'motivated' and could go to WWE

Cody Rhodes became the first major AEW star to jump ship to WWE at last year's WrestleMania. Since then, many fans have been pondering who will be the next to follow in his footsteps to the Stamford-based promotion.

WCW veteran Konnan thinks current EVPs Nick and Matt Jackson, famously known as The Young Bucks, could leave their stomping grounds.

Like The American Nightmare, The Young Bucks w/Kenny Omega were instrumental in building up the promotion from scratch and taking it to new heights.

But with their contracts expiring sometime next year and AEW getting 'more aggressive' in trying to re-sign the EVPs, one shouldn't rule out the possibility of them assessing their options.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that The Young Bucks don't have the same enthusiasm left as when the company started:

"They can cut promos. I just don't think they're motivated right now. Look at them compared to when the company started — just their body language, attitude, everything ... it doesn't seem like they want to be there. I could be wrong," Konnan said.

Konnan disagreed with a fan saying Nick and Matt are the 'worst tag team of all time.' The WCW veteran added that the next chapter in the book of The Young Bucks could be a WWE run:

"That's a stretch," Konnan responded. "They're still building their legacy. They could go to WWE and pop off, you know?" [H/T - WrestlingInc]

The Young Bucks want to face The Usos in WWE

The Young Bucks may be one of the most decorated tag teams in all of pro wrestling today, but they still haven't gone toe-to-toe with a tandem of similar stature, The Usos.

Fans have been clamoring to see a dream showdown between the two of the top duos in AEW and WWE today.

Not too long ago, The Young Bucks teased the possibility of this clash via their Twitter account:

"Before we hang it up, would love to wrestle the Usos just to see if we can break the all time superkick record," the Bucks wrote.

Nick and Matt Jackson leaving AEW for WWE would open the door for a potential blockbuster match with Jimmy and Jey Uso. Only time will tell whether or not it will come to fruition.

But as of now, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega are gearing up for a rematch against The Blackpool Combat Club at the forthcoming Blood and Guts episode.

Do you want to see The Young Bucks sign with the global juggernaut? Sound off in the comments section below.

