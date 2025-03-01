Konnan gives a potential spoiler on major AEW star's WWE debut

A top AEW star has been linked to rumors of making his debut in WWE after one of his close associates recently made the jump. WCW legend Konnan stirred up the conversation by dropping a major spoiler.

Ad

Penta debuted in WWE on January 13, 2025. It was widely expected that his brother, Ray Fenix, would join the global juggernaut with his brother who has been making waves in the Stamford-based promotion. But that did not happen, as AEW President and CEO Tony Khan purportedly added injury time to his contract.

However, with the recent releases of stars like Ricky Saints and Malakai Black, there have been reports that Tony Khan has also considered letting Rey Fenix out of his current AEW contract.

Ad

Trending

Amidst the speculations, WCW legend Konnan dropped a major hint on his X. He posted a photo of Penta and Triple H, which invited a negative response from a fan. This led to Konnan slamming the fan with a perfect reply while also claiming that Rey Fenix will be in WWE "soon."

"Then why didn’t they keep Pentagon. Fenix was held back because he had taken a lot of days off due to injuries. Either way, Jaybrone, he will be there soon."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Plans for AEW star Rey Fenix's WWE debut are reportedly in motion

While Rey Fenix still may be with AEW, recent reports have hinted at the fact that Tony Khan might just release him from his contract, much like he did with multiple other top stars of his company. Amid this, it seems like WWE is already making plans for his debut.

Ad

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque and his creative team are working on plans for the arrival of Rey Fenix. This also hinted at the fact that the Lucha Brothers could be reuniting sooner rather than later.

However, Penta stated in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that right now, he wanted to focus on his singles career, but he was open to the idea of teaming up with his brother in WWE.

It will be interesting to see what happens if WWE is successful in securing a deal with Rey Fenix too.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback