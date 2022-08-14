"They don't really do s**t" - Wrestling Legend downplays Andrade and Miro seemingly suggesting they'd be better in WWE than AEW

Konnan decoded the contrast between Miro and Andrade El Idolo's WWE stint and their current AEW run.

Miro was associated with WWE for nearly a decade before jumping ship to AEW in September 2020. The former Rusev had multiple glorious moments in the Stamford-based promotion with three US title reigns. However, he found new strides with his Redeemer persona in Tony Khan's promotion.

Andrade El Idolo enjoyed a successful WWE run during 2015-2021. The former NXT Champion earned laurels for his wrestling skills but his momentum eventually lost its appeal. Requesting his WWE release, the 32-year-old took his talents to AEW in June 2021.

The two stars have seemingly nodded with some fans' opinions about their current positions in AEW. The Redeemer recently liked a comment on Twitter, suggesting that he was better off in WWE. Andrade also liked a tweet claiming that both he and Miro were booked better in WWE.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW legend Konnan gave his verdict on the two wrestlers' past and present run:

"How could Andrade like a similar tweet? There's no way you could tell me they (WWE management) were using them better in WWE. They (AEW management) do use them but they don't use them good. Almost on every f**king show, they don't really do s**t," said Konnan. (45.35-45.52)

Disco Inferno also weighed in about their utilization in All Elite Wrestling:

"They (AEW management) are hardly using them at all in AEW," said Inferno. (45.42-45.45)

Konnan blasts AEW for underutilizing Miro in the recent times

The Bulgarian Brute was a regular feature for Tony Khan's promotion before suffering an injury in November 2021. God's Favorite Champion returned at Dynamite following the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May. However, a deserving momentum has since eluded the 36-year-old.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan lashed out at AEW management for not using Miro properly:

Look at how he came in, I'm assuming he said f*** this Gamer [persona] ,let me do this and look at him. It's funny because they (AEW) hardly use him ever since he turned into (God's Favorite gimmick) doing this great character. You hardly even see him anymore," Konnan said.

Miro and Andrade are two of the greatest talents that the Jacksonville-based promotion has to offer. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for the two in the near future.

