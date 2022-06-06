"Wouldn't be seeing stuff like this" - Konnan lauds former WWE Universal Champion and his longtime partner for not signing with AEW 

WCW veteran Konnan recently praised Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's decision not to leave WWE for AEW.

Late last year, rumors ran rampant over Zayn and Owens together jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling when their contracts were due to expire. However, the two men put the reports to rest after they signed a multi-year lucrative deal, respectively.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan lauded the two frenemies' hilarious segment during the KO Show last week. He asserted that fans wouldn't have seen anything like it if these men were to sign with AEW.

The veteran added that The Prizefighter and The Master Strategist would have been lost in the shuffle under Tony Khan's watch:

"Can you imagine if Zayn and Owens would have signed with AEW? We wouldn't be seeing stuff like this (..) They got so many gold pieces right now, you know, with them and Riddle and Orton and the Usos and Roman. You know, they've got a lot of f**king entertaining guys there right now. They're really turning the corner on that. (..) They [Owens and Zayn] wouldn't be used like they're being used now," Konnan said. (2:05 onwards)

You can listen to the full episode below:

K.O. has previously divulged that re-signing with WWE was the best thing he did for his family. Meanwhile, Zayn could have considered AEW a potential option had Vince McMahon's company not offered him a new deal.

Disco Inferno says WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is a "better worker" than AEW's Eddie Kingston

Kevin Owens and Eddie Kingston resemble each other, primarily because of their similar physiques and unrivaled mic skills.

However, WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently called K.O. a "better worker" than The Mad King:

"He's [Kevin Owens] is a better worker than Eddie Kingston," said Inferno.

At the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event tonight, Owens will face Ezekiel in a singles match.

The former Universal Champion will look to bust fans' illusions of Ezekiel and Elias being different personalities once and for all.

