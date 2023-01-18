Konnan looks back on WWE legend's unpleasant altercation with a female fan

WWE and AEW stars are no strangers to having disagreements or arguments with fans outside the ring. Wrestling veteran Konnan recently recalled an appalling incident featuring Chris Jericho and a female fan, that transpired nearly 15 years ago.

The former AEW World Champion does not shy away from voicing his opinions and lashing back at fans occasionally. Known for his witty and sarcastic dipped mic skills, Jericho allegedly got into a physical altercation with a fan during his second WWE stint. Following an event, the fan allegedly 'spat' on Y2J, which resulted in the woman being on the receiving end of a vicious punch.

On the latest edition of Keepin' it 100 Official podcast, Konnan and fellow hosts viewed the clip and shared their thoughts on the matter. He cited that he did not feel displeased about the WWE legend's actions and narrated his personal unpleasant experiences with 'wild' fans:

"How do you know she don't have a knife? She don't have mace? You're out there in real time. This is not defending him, but it's happened to me a lot in Mexico.

The veteran gave details about his unpleasant altercation with fans:

Where they're rocking the car and they're not letting the car back up and they're hitting, they're getting on top of the roof but you're like, what the...dude, let me get the f**k here. So, you know at that time, your emotions override your intelligence and sometimes you make mistakes. But no, bro, I'm not gonna hold that against him for the rest of his life." (2:05 - 2:31)

Konnan called out Jim Cornette for his comments on Chris Jericho's influence on WWE and AEW stars

Chris Jericho's nearly three-decade-long career in the industry has enabled him to be considered a mentor to many. The 52-year-old continues to compete on AEW despite much criticism and backlash from veterans and fans alike.

On the same edition of the Keepin' it 100 Official Podcast, Konnan highlighted how The Ocho continues to be a trailblazer and his contributions should not be overlooked:

“Here’s the great thing about Jericho. You’re telling me or Cornette is saying that the guy doesn’t get anything out of it? Bro, Jericho is showing you how to work, put together a match, how to sell, sit under the f**king learning tree. He’s been in there with the best at the biggest level and you think he couldn’t help Ricky [Starks] who’s been on the f**king indies his whole f**king career?"

The first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion has been involved in feuds with the younger rising talents on AEW, including the likes of MJF, Ricky Starks and Action Andretti. His current run has garnered mixed reactions from critics, citing his age as a crucial factor going against him.

What do you think of Chris Jericho's critically acclaimed wrestling career? Sound off in the comments.

