"Get the f**k out of here" - Konnan slams WWE veteran for undermining AEW star Chris Jericho

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is one of wrestling's most versatile performers. Wrestling veteran Konnan has come out and defended "The Ocho" after the latter received criticism from WWE veteran Vince Russo.

The veteran in question is Jim Cornette, who believes that Jericho is not only past his prime, but believes that the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion simply isn't a star anymore.

This comes off the back of Jericho losing the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli, and losing to Action Andretti and Ricky Starks in quick succession on AEW TV.

Konnan is not here for any slander against Chris Jericho. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the former nWo member not only slammed Jim Cornette for saying Jericho wasn't a star anymore, but also the listener who brought the topic up:

“To me you’re just hating because he was drawing last year and he would post it continuously. If you’ve been listening to the show, which obviously you haven’t, you would know that friendship means nothing to us. We’ve gone in on [Chris] Jericho before, on [Karrion] Kross who’s our boy, on Rey [Mysterio], on Dominik [Mysterio] who’s my godson. So you obviously don’t listen, or you would know s**t to the tenth degree, so get the f**k out of here with that soft marshmallow s**t.” [1:09-1:36]

Konnan elaborated by saying that Chris Jericho is there to help people work and perfect their skills, and that he is as valuable as ever:

“Here’s the great thing about Jericho, you’re telling me or Cornette is saying that the guy doesn’t get anything out of it? Bro, Jericho is showing you how to work, put together a match, how to sell, sit under the f**king learning tree. He’s been in there with the best at the biggest level and you think he couldn’t help Ricky [Starks] who’s been on the f**king indies his whole f**king career? Come on dude, get the f**k out of here.” [1:37-2:01]

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

$200 Value Bet $5, Win $200 instantly on NFL 🏈 CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place any +$5 bet on NFL

Place any +$5 bet on NFL Get $200 in free bets instantly! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

Konnan had a small part to play in Chris Jericho's career in the United States taking off

The question that was given to Konnan on his podcast contained a part that stated that he didn't criticize Jericho due to them being friends. While they might not be the closest of friends, he did contribute to "The Ocho's" career taking off in America.

Jericho and Konnan crossed paths at the legendary World Wrestling Peace Festival in 1996. The two competed in a three-way match against Bam Bam Bigelow.

It was this event, combined with his work in places like Japan, Mexico and ECW, that convinced Eric Bischoff to bring Chris Jericho to WCW in August 1996. It also helped that Konnan was employed by WCW at the time as well.

Do you think Chris Jericho is still a star? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Keepin' It 100" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes