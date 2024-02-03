Konnan points out a major reason why released WWE Superstars chose top promotion over AEW

WCW veteran Konnan has just given his take on why a former WWE Superstar chose another promotion instead of AEW, ahead of speculation that he would make a move there. This was Mustafa Ali.

The former Cruiserweight Champion was recently revealed to be the newest addition to the TNA roster. This would be his first appearance at a major promotion following his release from the Stamford-based company in September 2023.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan talked about Mustafa Ali's move to TNA. He acknowledged the promotion for doing a great job at signing big names.

"Bro, when they brought him to TNA, he was great. TNA did a really good job of getting guys over there. But I will say this: wrestlers talk. They're watching the show. And Ali and AJ Francis, they're like, and AJ Francis just said it on an interview what they did with him, 'They let me be creative.'"

The veteran then discussed how signing with TNA over AEW may have been a better option for released superstars to increase their stock as wrestlers, and they knew that this was the case.

"Wherein AEW...Tell me really good storylines that are happening right now. You can say that for WWE, and I think they know that. They're more sophisticated. They're smarter. They're like, 'You know what, I'm gonna come here, let them make me a star so I'm over-attractive, and I got a chance to go back over there.'" [1:36-2:24]

Former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali sends message after signing with TNA

TNA recently announced the arrival of an "X-factor" to their promotion and eventually revealed this to be Mustafa Ali.

Following the revelation of the promotion, the former WWE Superstar confirmed this and announced that TNA would now be the next destination of the Mustafa Ali campaign.

"next stop on the #MustafaAli2024 campaign @ThisIsTNA," Ali wrote.

Expand Tweet

He would now join Dolph Ziggler and Dana Brooke as the former WWE Superstars who signed with new promotions following their releases a few months ago.

What are your thoughts on Ali choosing TNA over AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.