Konnan reacts to speculation Tony Khan is intentionally burying CM Punk's friends in AEW

There has been speculation going around for a while that Tony Khan is intentionally burning CM Punk's friends in AEW. Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

The Second City Saint left AEW on bad terms. After his fight with Jungle Boy Jack Perry at All In 2023, Tony Khan fired him from the promotion. The two had also previously clashed on several occasions.

Many fans believe that the AEW head is getting his revenge on CM Punk by deliberately burying the latter's friends who still work on the AEW roster. Speaking on the recent edition of Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan commented that he thinks the speculation is false. He said:

"Why would you punish people that he decided to use? That was on him. I doubt that's going on at all. [1:24 - 1:32]

Konnan believes CM Punk will cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle

CM Punk has been feuding with Drew McIntyre since this year's Royal Rumble. He even cost The Scottish Psychopath the world title at WrestleMania 40 by causing a distraction that helped Damian Preist capitalize and cash in his MITB briefcase on the former.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said The Best in the World will again cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming WWE PLE.

"I'm not sure why Punk has not been on the shows lately, because he's always in a great to good segment. Maybe they don't want to expose him too much but he hasn't been there in like 10 years, right? The fact, see if you agree with me on this, the fact that Drew keeps mentioning him makes me think that Punk is gonna f*ck him in that Castle match."

Drew McIntyre is set to face Damian Priest for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Clash of Castle PLE, which is scheduled to take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on June 15, 2024.

