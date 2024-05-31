Konnan reacts to WWE legend's horrific recent injury - "Sting was very lucky he didn't get hurt"

A WWE legend recently suffered a horrific injury, and Konnan has provided his reaction. The wrestling veteran compared the star's current run to that of The Icon, Sting.

Ever since his arrival in AEW, Adam Copeland has been on the top of his game. He had a very personal feud with Christian Cage that saw him win the TNT Championship. Since winning the title, Copeland has been a fighting champion who wasted no opportunity in defending his title. However, he met his toughest match at AEW Double or Nothing when he faced Malakai Black in a steel cage match.

Trending

During the match, Adam Copeland climbed to the top of the cage and dove off, but his feet hit the mat first. Later, Copeland announced that he'd fractured his tibia as a result of his fall, and he was stripped of his title on AEW Dynamite.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that the WWE legend should not perform such risky moves when he is already over with the fans.

"You're super highly paid. You don't have to do that. You're already over. But you get around all these young cats and you want to, like Sting, 'look I can still go.' Sting was very lucky he didn't get hurt." [1:16 - 1:30]

Teddy Long reacted to former WWE star Adam Copeland's botched move at AEW Double or Nothing

The botched dive from the top of the cage by Adam Copeland surprised the entire wrestling world, given his age and his history of injuries. Since the match, several people have given their thoughts on it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long understood why the former WWE star felt the need to take such a risk.

"I think we all get like that. You know what I mean, I think we all experience... I have had that same experience, not in the ring, but in the gym. I started doing stuff, and I knew better, and I had to kick myself. Like hey, you are not that young guy anymore, you can't be doing this. And I had to understand that if I hurt myself, I wouldn't be able to train at all. So we have to come to reality and just, you know, cut back." [7:17 onwards]

A qualifier series was announced to crown the new TNT Championship after Copeland was tripped off the title on Dynamite. The title will be up for grabs in a Ladder Match at Forbidden Door 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback