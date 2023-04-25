Konnan says 5-time WWE World Champion's recent heel turn was similar to Trish Stratus'

Konnan recently compared a former WWE World Champion's heel turn to that of Trish Stratus.

The star in question is Bryan Danielson. On a recent episode of Dynamite, he made his return and immediately joined the Blackpool Combat Club in their feud against The Elite. The ambush on Kenny Omega cemented The American Dragon's heel status, as he further went on to insult The Cleaner.

The sudden heel turn came as a surprise to many, similar to how fans responded to Trish Stratus betraying Becky Lynch in WWE. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan drew parallels between the two storylines and claimed both the twists seemed awkward.

"I like how Bryan Danielson says, 'Talk about amateurs, you guys have interview time, and the first thing out of your mouth is 'I don't have much to say?' I did pop at that. It's just very hard for me to take Bryan Danielson as a heel. He was this babyface who wanted to go home and he was hurt (...), and all of a sudden, he's just a heel. [It] kind of reminds me of (...) Trish [Stratus]. I just felt like she was a babyface trying to play a heel. I am not into his heel yet." (12:26 - 13:12)

Konnan also explained how he would have brought back the former WWE World Champion

Bryan Danielson's return should have been booked in a polar opposite manner, according to Konnan.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran explained how he would have booked Danielson's comeback. He also mentioned possible matches for The American Dragon down the line.

"I thought it was a good chance to bring back Danielson as a face. I don’t know why they did that turn – the match will be incredible. Maybe they just did the turn to get a great match against two of the greatest wrestlers of the last ten years. But I would have had him team up with Kenny [Omega], but maybe Kenny’s gonna team up with The Young Bucks, I don’t know." (11:24 onward)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE World Champion in AEW.

