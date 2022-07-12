"I always bury his wife" - Konnan says top AEW star doesn't like him 

WCW legend Konnan recently revealed that AEW star Miro dislikes him because of his upsetting remarks regarding his wife, CJ Perry (fka Lana).

The married couple relished a successful time working together during the height of their careers in WWE. However, Lana transitioned into a pro wrestler after her husband sustained a shoulder injury in 2017, and the couple separated on WWE programming.

She didn't make much of an impact as a performer and was eventually let go by the Stamford-based promotion last year.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan divulged that he has always "buried" Lana for her wrestling skills, which has made Miro unhappy:

"I don't think Miro's too happy with me coz I always bury his wife [CJ Perry] She's not a good worker. I mean, you know, let's be real. She's hot. I thought when she was doing the Russian gimmick there was nobody hotter than her," - Konnan said. (1:42 - 2:00)

Disco Inferno chimed in and asserted that WWE dropped the ball with Lana's "Ravishing Russian" gimmick:

"They had a good marketing gimmick there with her. And for some weird reason they just stripped that all away and just had her doing like just weird stuff," - Disco Inferno said. (2:04 - 2:14)

Earlier this year, Konnan stated that Miro was "dismissive" to him during his backstage run-in with Jon Moxley on an AEW show.

Disco Inferno wants AEW to book Malakai Black vs. Miro

Miro and Malakai Black squared off against each other as part of a four-way match for the All-Atlantic Championship at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Though neither man won the newly introduced title, the two stars ignited a buzzworthy feud that night. The House of Black leader spat his toxic mist into Miro's eyes, which thwarted the latter from winning the match.

Disco Inferno called out the company for potentially stalling the inevitable match until the next pay-per-view rather than booking it on television:

"How long is it gonna be before Miro and Malakai Black fight each other on TV? How long are they going to drag this out? Is that what it is on the pay-per-view? That match you can put on the TV? It's compelling. They need TV ratings, " - Inferno said.

It will be interesting to see how AEW star Miro, who's most likely to be the lone wolf in this feud, will exact revenge on Malakai Black and his faction.

